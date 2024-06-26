Irving man pleads guilty, gets 25 years in prison for 2021 murder in gun sale gone wrong

A North Texas man pleaded guilty to a 2021 murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said on social media.

Jacoby Jones, 27, of Irving, shot 38-year old Eduardo Pedroza in the head and left his body on the side of a road in southeast Tarrant County.

According to District Attorney Phil Sorrells, Jones met with Pedroza to sell him a gun before the murder took place.

Jones and other defendants drove away during the transaction without giving the victim the gun, and Pedroza jumped onto the back of their vehicle, the district attorney said. Jones then shot at him from the passenger window.

A driver found Pedroza’s body on the side of the road.

“Thank you to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office & Irving Police Department for your work on this case and for keeping our citizens safe,” Sorrells said in the post.