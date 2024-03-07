Irvine police searching for man who keeps vandalizing wildfire detecting equipment

Irvine authorities are searching for an unusual suspect who has repeatedly damaged critical equipment that is meant to protect lives and property from wildfires.

The Irvine Police Department posted photos of the suspect on social media, showing the man venturing into the brush to tamper with “advanced wildfire detection equipment.”

Photos appear to show at least two instances of the man vandalizing the equipment, which police said happened in the open space near Lake Forest and Bake Parkway.

Police did not specify when the incidents took place, but said they are trying to identify the man and stop him from further damaging the devices which are “critical to keeping our community safe.”

The suspect appears to be a white man with gray or white hair. In one of the photos he is seen riding off on a black bicycle or e-bike.

Undated photos shared by the Irvine Police Department show a man vandalizing important wildfire detecting equipment in an open space area.

The motive for the vandalism is unknown at this time. Some social media commentators speculated that the man may be damaging the equipment due to unfounded conspiracy theories regarding 5G cellular towers — even though these devices are not related to cell coverage.

Others speculated he simply had a vendetta against Mother Nature, made only more ironic by the shirt he’s wearing that promotes the National Park system.

Anyone who might recognize the man is encouraged to email the Irvine Police Department.

