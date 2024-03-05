IRS offers new free tax-filing system for some taxpayers in California and other states

(FOX40.COM) — The deadline to file taxes is approaching and the Internal Revenue Service is offering some taxpayers in California and several other states an option to file for free on its website for the first time.

On Monday, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that eligible taxpayers can start using IRS Direct File, a new service and filing option that provides taxpayers with the choice to electronically file their federal tax return directly with the IRS for free.

The IRS said Direct File is a mobile-friendly, interview-based service that will work as well on a mobile phone as it does on a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer.

The IRS reported that people in 12 states, including California, are eligible to participate in the 2024 Direct File pilot, however, there are some restrictions. The new system will be limited to taxpayers with “relatively simple returns.”

The IRS is launching a direct file pilot program for the 2024 tax season — here is how it will work

Eligibility to participate in the Direct File pilot program is limited to taxpayers with certain types of income, credits, and deductions. The criteria include:

Income reporting

• W-2 wage income

• Social Security and railroad retirement income

• Unemployment compensation

• Interest of $1,500 or less

Credits

• Earned Income Tax Credit

• Child Tax Credit

•Credit for Other Dependents

Deductions

• Standard deduction

• Student loan interest

• Educator expenses

This IRS Direct File system is available until the April 15 tax filing deadline. For more information visit IRS.gov.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.