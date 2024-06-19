'He is irreplaceable': Ruidoso fire victim's family, friends mourn country musician's death

The man who died in the Ruidoso wildfires is being remembered as a devoted father and talented musician by loved ones.

Patrick Pearson, 60, was found dead on the side of the road near the Swiss Chalet Motel, located at 1451 N. Mechem Road, according to New Mexico State Police.

“He is irreplaceable,” Musician Brendan Dawes said. “His voice was his signature, it was authentic. He also had a heart of gold.”

Pearson knew his life could be in danger by the fire and was prepared to flee, but the blaze overcame him before help could arrive, family and friends said.

He was found with several burns and died from his injuries, police said. Pearson is the first confirmed fatality linked to the South Fork Fire and Salt Fire.

Pearson was a beloved musician in Ruidoso and had one of the best country voices in the southwest, his bandmates said. He had been performing with the Brendan Dawes Band.

Dawes said he last spoke to Pearson by telephone at 4:07 p.m., Monday, June 17.

“He told me he was packed and ready to evacuate,” he said. “He was waiting for his ride to get there. That’s the last time I ever talked to him.”

Pearson had broken his leg and was recovering from surgery, Dawes said.

Craig Rivera also performed with Pearson; the two had known each other for over three decades. The first time Rivera saw Pearson performing at a talent show still brings him to tears, he said

“He was just a kid and on stage with his twin brother,” he said. “The sibling harmony flew off the stage. Here’s these two kids and they just blew everyone away.”

Off stage, Pearson had a genuine love for people, Rivera said.

Pearson’s son, Zach, fondly remembers his father strumming an acoustic guitar while singing at home among family.

“He was amazing,” Zach Pearson said. “You could really feel the emotion when he sang. To hear my dad’s voice is something I will always miss.”

Pearson’s family has set up a GoFundMe for unexpected funeral costs: Fundraiser by Hilary Mallak: The Cowboy Rides Away (gofundme.com)

