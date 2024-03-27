Iroquois School District reveals new Red Hawks mascot logo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a new era for the Iroquois Central School District, as it revealed its new Red Hawks mascot logo design Tuesday.

The logo, which is conceptual, was revealed by the Iroquois Board of Education. It features a menacing-looking hawk looking to its right. The school said the logo will incorporate options for the word “Iroquois,” the letter “I” or another object, such as a shield.

Iroquois’ new Red Hawks logo. Photo: Iroquois Central School District

The school district announced its new Red Hawks mascot in January following a months-long process that included two rounds of online voting. Voters selected the Red Hawks moniker over the remaining top four of Inferno, Iron Horses, Otters and Wolves.

The district began the process of shedding its former mascot “Chiefs,” after the New York State Board of Regents’ April 2023 decision to ban the use of Native American names and imagery by schools.

Several other Western New York schools went through similar rebrandings in accordance with the state’s decision, including Jamestown and Tonawanda.

