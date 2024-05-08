Irony Meters Explode Over Donald Trump Attorney Alina Habba's Latest Trial Spin

Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba raised eyebrows with a comment about credibility on Tuesday.

“When you have inconsistencies with any witness, it speaks volumes,” Habba told Fox News’ Sean Hannity during a discussion on porn actor Stormy Daniels’ testimony in the former president’s hush money trial.

“When you pick people who aren’t credible, it speaks volumes,” added Habba.

Habba is not representing Trump in the first of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee’s criminal cases to come to trial. She does, however, continue to repeatedly stump for him on TV.

Habba’s line went viral on X (formerly Twitter) as critics mockingly explained why it was rich, especially coming from her:

Habba: When you pick people who are not credible, it speaks volumes pic.twitter.com/wEz4aXR3qI — Acyn (@Acyn) May 8, 2024

Habba in unusually poignant self-reflective mode — Donald 🗽🇺🇸🏴🇺🇦🌻 (@007__NIL) May 8, 2024

She would know. — WarMonitor 🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@TheWarMonitor) May 8, 2024

Fact Checking...



Alina Habba has lost every case for Trump.



She's the only one not credible here. — The Fact Checker (@MonitorFake) May 8, 2024

weird talking about herself like that — Snarky Panda (@TrashPandaFTW) May 8, 2024

Says the failed attorney who has never won a case. — rbeadleX (@rbeadleX) May 8, 2024

.@AlinaHabba That's correct.

Alina Habba

Rudy Giuliani

Sidney Powell

Jenna Ellis

John Eastman

Kenneth Chesebro

Jeffrey Clark

Christina Bobb



Trump sure does picks people who aren't credible.



The difference here is that @StormyDaniels has actual receipts. Not fake ones. https://t.co/LpgcOlZE6P — Susan🇺🇲♀️🇺🇦 (@ifudontlike2bad) May 8, 2024

That’s very ironic coming from her. — TheSocialTruth (@desocialtruth) May 8, 2024

Dear Habba,



When you pick people who are not credible, it speaks volumes! — TrueWordsRSpoken (@TruWordsRSpoken) May 8, 2024

