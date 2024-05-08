Irony Meters Explode Over Donald Trump Attorney Alina Habba's Latest Trial Spin

Lee Moran
·1 min read
41
Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba raised eyebrows with a comment about credibility on Tuesday.

“When you have inconsistencies with any witness, it speaks volumes,” Habba told Fox News’ Sean Hannity during a discussion on porn actor Stormy Daniels’ testimony in the former president’s hush money trial.

“When you pick people who aren’t credible, it speaks volumes,” added Habba.

Habba is not representing Trump in the first of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee’s criminal cases to come to trial. She does, however, continue to repeatedly stump for him on TV.

Habba’s line went viral on X (formerly Twitter) as critics mockingly explained why it was rich, especially coming from her:

