Ironton man gets 8 years on trafficking charges

May 16—CATLETTSBURG — An Ironton man was in no mood Thursday to delay learning the sentence for his crimes.

Immediately after public defender Alea Hipes told Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent she and her client needed one more week to proceed, Dakota S. Santonia, 28, chimed in via video conference from the Boyd County Detention Center.

"I'd rather go ahead and get sentenced today," Santonia said.

The court honored his wishes.

Santonia will serve eight years in jail after pleading guilty to trafficking heroin, trafficking marijuana, tampering with evidence, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, meth possession and fentanyl possession.

Santonia had been indicted on the charges in February.

