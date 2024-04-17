Ironton man charged with 30 counts of rape

Apr. 17—An Ironton man is facing 30 counts of rape against a child under the age of 13.

Among the indictments handed down by the Lawrence County grand jury is a case against Steven J. Kelly, 49, Ironton.

He was indicted on 30 counts of first-degree felony rape charges. According to the indictment, from March 9, 2018 to March 14, 2024, there was sexual contact between Kelley and victim who was born in 2010.

He is currently being held on a $1 million bond in the Lawrence County Jail.

Other people indicted and their charges include:

—Charles S. Adkins, 62, Chesapeake, four counts of second-degree felony felonious assault.

—Dustin Townson, 28, South Point, third-degree felony endangering children.

—Stephen Holloway, 32, Melvidale, Michigan, fourth-degree felony domestic violence.

—Brandon S. McClaskey, 23, South Point, third-degree felony having weapons while under disability, fifth-degree felony illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of detention facility, and fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

—Jennifer L. Akers, 46, Oak Hill, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

—Michael Johnson, 32, Proctorville, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Billy J. Darby, 45, fourth-degree felony failure to appear, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony vandalism.

—Cody A. Morris, 32, Proctorville, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony vandalism.

—Michael R. Short Jr., 35, fourth-degree felony failure to appear, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony vandalism.

—Rick E. Cron, 67, Ironton, third-degree felony having weapons while under disability and first-degree misdemeanor using weapons while intoxicated.

—Marc Curtis Bond, 49, Ironton, fourth-degree felony theft from a protected class and first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence.

—Richard J. Smith, 33, Ironton, third-degree felony having weapons while under disability and fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

—Andrew Wiley, 50, Ironton, fifth-degree felony failure to notify a change of address.

—Gregory Wiley, 52, LaVallette, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

—Amber N. Ettrich, 34, third-degree felony operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

—Kevin Stitts, 27, fourth-degree felony receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings.

—Sherry Hall, 43, Elkview, West Virginia, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

—Jeffrey Scott Douglas, 41, Ironton, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

—George Bowen, 45, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felony operating a vehicle with a hidden compartment used to transport a controlled substance and fourth-degree misdemeanor receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings.