Irondequoit police seek suspect who stole car with child inside

Police continue to search for the person who stole a car last week with a child inside, according to a post this week on X.

The child was found unharmed but police said in their post that they continue to look for the person who stole the vehicle on April 4.

According to police, the child’s mother parked her vehicle in a fire lane outside a store in the 2200 block of East Ridge Road and left the vehicle with the key fob inside.

An unknown individual entered the vehicle and “stole the car with the child in it,” police said.

Because of a cellphone left in the stolen vehicle, police said they tracked the vehicle to the area of Hudson Avenue and Merrimac Street in Rochester.

Around the same time, Rochester police received a call about a child left in a vehicle in the area on Kelly Street.

“The car, along with the child, were found and the child was unharmed,” police said. "EMS responded to evaluate the child’s condition and found no issues.”

No other information was available, police were not immediately available for an update on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Irondequoit NY police seek suspect who stole car with child inside