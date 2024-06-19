New Iron Horse playground officially opens

Jun. 19—OTHELLO — The brand-new Iron Horse playground in Othello's Lions Park officially opened Friday afternoon with Mayor Shawn Logan and a supporting crew of Othello children cutting the ribbon.

It's the completion of a project that was first discussed in 2019 and features expanded — and new — basketball courts in addition to the playground.

Othello started as a railroad town and the new playground reflects the city's history. Some of the climbing bars and platforms were designed to look like a train; one of the slides was designed to look like a barn. The playground has tire swings, rocking horses, multiple slides and climbing bars everywhere. Some tunnels and signs highlight Othello history.

Logan said in earlier interviews that the playground would have equipment for children up to 12 years of age and children who have limited mobility. To accommodate those goals there are swings for babies and a swing on a rail.

The new playground replaces the old climbing bars and swings that had been on the site since the early 1960s. The gravel was replaced with surfaces that provide a softer landing if there's a fall.

Sidewalks have been added around the playground perimeter; there's an improved walking trail and benches, picnic tables and shade structures.

Wildwood Playgrounds, Portland, is the designer.

Sarah Montemayor, the city's grant writer and administrator, said the final costs were still being determined. Most of the project cost was paid through grants the city received from the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office and a capital appropriation from the Washington Legislature. The city was responsible for some matching funds, Montemayor said.

The two existing basketball courts in Lions Park were demolished and replaced with four new courts. The new courts will host a three-on-three basketball tournament July 4.

The city also received a $910,000 grant from the Washington Department of Transportation to build a walking trail between Sandstone Street, off South 14th Avenue, and State Route 26. The paved path will be landscaped, have lighting and benches and eventually shade trees.

City officials are working on other park projects, including a splash pad in Kiwanis Park on South Seventh Avenue.

The city has applied for and received an RCO grant for the splash pad, but some of the funding comes from the federal government, and the federal process is still pending, Montemayor said. Construction can't start until the grant is approved.

City officials have applied for grants to rebuild the north parking lot at Kiwanis Park and build a new and relocated playground. Whether or not the city gets those grants will be announced in the fall.

Cheryl Schweizer can be reached via email at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com.