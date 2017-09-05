Irma strengthens to a Category 5 hurricane: NHC

FILE PHOTO: Satellite image of Tropical Storm Irma pictured here in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean on August 30, 2017. NASA/NOAA /Goddard Rapid Response Team/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Irma on Tuesday intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Hurricane Irma is about 270 miles (440 km) east of Antigua and packing maximum sustained winds of 175 mph (280 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Irma, which is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days, will move near or over portions of the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the NHC said.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)