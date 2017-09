For days, many on Florida’s west coast thought they were safe from the brunt of the storm that forecast models showed would hit Miami. On Saturday, thousands evacuated as Irma shifted west.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

About NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View