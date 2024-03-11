New Irish pub coming to the village of Webster

Mark Petzing has worked in the restaurant business his whole life and for the past 21 years overseen operations at Shamrock Jack’s Irish Pub, a family business led by his mother, Cathy.

“My heart is still here,” Petzing, 50, said of the establishment in Irondequoit, where he grew up. “It will always be here.”

But his heart is in Webster, too, where he lives with his wife, Kelly, 45, and their three school-age sons.

And soon, the couple will mark another milestone in the community, when they open their own Irish pub at 2 W. Main St., which became available after Barry’s Old School Irish closed last September.

“It’s always been my dream to open a tiny Irish pub,” Petzing said.

A new Irish pub will open in the space that used to house Barry's Old School Irish in Webster.

At 1,350 square feet, 2 West Main Street fills the bill; it’s about one-fifth the size of Shamrock Jack’s.

As far as the concept, don’t expect Shamrock Jack’s II. The original is iconic and stands on its own.

The new place also won’t resemble Barry’s.

“We’re not looking to fill shoes of Danny and Jess,” Petzing said, referring to Danny and Jessica Barry, who operated their business for 12 years before launching an Irish cream brand. “We’re going to put our own spin on it.”

Petzing’s vision includes opening up the space to create a bigger bar.

“We are completely remodeling the whole thing to nothing and starting over,” he said.

Barry's Old School Irish closed at 2 W. Main St., Webster, in September 2023

The work will take about four months, he said, so an opening is at least that far off. “We want to take our time and do it right,” he said.

There will be food, but the menu will be small. “A wee bit of everything,” as Petzing put it.

The outdoor patio area will be maintained, he said.

“It’s just a perfect spot,” he said of the location. “I love the traffic and the people walking by. It’s going to be exciting to be part of the village.”

Meanwhile, he will continue to manage Shamrock Jack’s.

“My mom thinks I’m crazy, but that’s the plan for now,” he said.

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwood@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: New Irish pub coming to the village of Webster