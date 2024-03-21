Irish PM: Austria, Czech Republic resist EU push for Israel ceasefire

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to the media upon his arrival to attend the European Council meeting. Gaetan Claessens/European Council /dpa

Austria and the Czech Republic are preventing the European Union from calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said.

Varadkar - who announced his resignation on Wednesday and is staying on as premier only until a successor is in place - said he hopes to convince both countries to agree to a united call from from the EU "for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire leading to a two state solution."

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer countered that the EU must recognize the sexual violence carried out by Hamas during the October 7 attacks on Israel. "There is still a discussion that I honestly cannot understand," he said.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres urged the EU to support a ceasefire, and warned that civilian casualties in Gaza like in Ukraine must be condemned "without double standards."