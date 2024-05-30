Irish nationals charged in roofing scam that targeted Denver residents

DENVER (KDVR) — Two men were charged in connection to a roofing scam that targeted older Denver residents, the district attorney’s office said.

On Wednesday, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said Dean Morgan and John McNamara, both Irish nationals, were charged with four counts of theft and one count of racketeering.

The charges stem from an alleged scam between April 17 and mid-May when Morgan and McNamara were reportedly involved in an organized and fraudulent roofing scam.

According to the DA, the victims were told their roofs required urgent attention because they were infested with insects, squirrels or raccoons. Morgan and McNamara allegedly scammed the customers out of large sums of money and even left the roofs damaged in some cases.

The duo are also under investigation for similar crimes in California.

The DA said Morgan and McNamara were arrested in New York City before boarding a flight out of the U.S.

Now, the district attorney’s office is looking for more people who may have been victims of the men’s alleged scam. Anyone who thinks they were victimized by Morgan or McNamara are asked to call David Dawson, an investigator with the DA’s Economic Crimes Unit, at 720-913-9054.

