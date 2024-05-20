Irish Hills Chamber: Lakeside Café, Frey and Sons Flooring have celebrations May 25

Join the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce for two ribbon cuttings on Saturday, May 25. We will be helping kick off Lakeside Café’s one-year anniversary celebration at 10 a.m. Stop in any time between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. for their celebration. They are in Manitou Beach Village on Devils Lake.

We will also be at Frey and Sons Flooring at noon on May 25 to kick off their grand opening celebration that takes place from noon to 3 p.m. featuring food, raffles, flooring discounts and more. They are at 9039 S. Meridian Road, Clarklake.

Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce.

At noon on May 30, we will be holding a ribbon cutting at The Platinum Place to welcome them to the Irish Hills community. They are at 130 S. Main St., in Brooklyn.

TED Ranch Campground is holding Beach Days in the Park on Saturday, May 25, featuring a Kids Party starting at 2 p.m. with water balloons, games, a slide and more. At 5 p.m. there will be a barbecue potluck. Bring your favorite dish under the pavilion. Go to tedranchcampground.com for more information.

McCourtie Park is holding Music in the Park from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 25, featuring the Storm Bandits. For more information, visit McCourtie Park’s Facebook page.

WellWise Services is holding an annual celebration and golden jubilee from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. Go to wellwiseservices.org for more information.

The Irish Hills Eagles are holding their Cash Bash beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, with dinner at 5 p.m. and the drawing at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 for dinner and one drink. They are at 9500 Wamplers Lake Road, Brooklyn, and you must be present to win.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

Bike Night is back at Artesian Well Sports Tavern, taking place every Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. under the pavilion featuring live music. This event will happen rain or shine. Go to thewellstavern.net for more information.

The Irish Hills Lake & Home Tour is coming up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15. We have five lakes on the tour this year: Clark Lake, Lake Columbia, Devils Lake, Lake Somerset and Vineyard Lake. Go to IrishHills.com to purchase your wristband to tour all five lakes from a pontoon guided by our lake experts. Wristbands also will get you VIP treatment after the tour from our title sponsor, Cherry Creek Cellars. Call 517-592-8907 with any questions.

— Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce. Her office is at 221 Mill St., Suite C, P.O. Box 805, Brooklyn. She can be contacted at IrishHills.com or by calling 517-592-8907.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Irish Hills Chamber: Lakeside Cafe, Frey and Sons Flooring celebrate