Irish Hills Apartments shooting leaves one in critical condition, police investigate

Police lights

SOUTH BEND — A male victim is in critical condition in a hospital following a shooting at Irish Hills Apartments Monday morning.

South Bend Police were dispatched to the 4200 block of Irish Hills Drive at 1:30 a.m. March 18 to investigate the report of a shooting. They found a male victim suffering from apparent gun shot wounds, according to a press release from the South Bend Police Department. He was transported to the hospital.

The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating this shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or leave an anonymous tip on their website.

Email Tribune staff writer Camille Sarabia at csarabia@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Early morning Irish Hills shooting leaves one in critical condition