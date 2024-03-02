Iris Apfel, design guru whose clients ranged from Greta Garbo to President Clinton – obituary

Iris Apfel (at her 100th birthday party in 2021): 'Seventy-year-old ladies don't have 18-year-old bodies, and 18-year-olds don't have a 70-year-old's dollars,' she would say - Noam Galai/Getty Images

Iris Apfel, the interior designer, who has died aged 102, decorated the White House for nine American presidents, but was more remarkable for emerging as a “fashion icon” – or, as she put it, a “geriatric starlet” – when she was in her mid-eighties.

Her new celebrity was generated in 2005 when the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute put on an exhibition of her enormous collection of outfits and accessories.

The fashion world was riveted by Iris Apfel’s look: neatly cropped white hair; thick black-framed spectacles with eyepieces the size of saucers; multicoloured layers of clothing; outlandish necklaces, and great stacks of bangles adorning her wrists. When it came to lipsticks, she favoured “orangey-red” and “a nice hot pink”.

Soon brands such as Citroën, MAC Cosmetics and the wearable tech company WiseWear were queuing up to hire her to front their campaigns, and the documentary maker Albert Maysles made a film about her life, Iris, which was released shortly after his death in 2015.

Iris Apfel relished her celebrity as the high priestess of style, and frequently castigated the fashion industry for its obsession with youth: “Seventy-year-old ladies don’t have 18-year-old bodies, and 18-year-olds don’t have a 70-year-old’s dollars,” she would say.

For their part, women should not play the industry’s game: “I believe it was Chanel who said, ‘Nothing makes a woman look so old as trying desperately hard to look young.’ I think you can be attractive at any age. I think trying to look like a spring chicken when you’re not makes you look ridiculous.”

She was dismissive of plastic surgery for purely cosmetic purposes (“I mean, nobody’s going to think you’re 32, so what’s the point? You could come out looking like a Picasso painting.”).

She was born Iris Barrel on August 29 1921 in Queens, New York, the only child of Samuel Barrel, whose family owned a business selling glass and mirrors, and his Russian-born wife, Sadye, who owned her own boutique and, according to her daughter, “dressed like the Duchess of Windsor”.

As a schoolgirl Iris liked to explore the junk shops in Greenwich Village, in one of which she managed to purchase a diamond brooch for 65 cents.

After reading art history at New York University she first considered becoming a teacher, but abandoned this in favour of a job with the fashion industry’s trade journal Women’s Wear Daily. She then landed an assistant’s job with the interior designer Elinor Johnson.

In 1948 she married Carl Apfel, and two years later they established a textiles firm, Old World Weavers. Together they had been trawling the flea markets of Europe and the souks of North Africa for antique fabrics to decorate the houses of America’s rich (at the same time she began to collect some of the exotic outfits that would feature in her extraordinary collection).

But it quickly became clear that they could not source genuine antique textiles in sufficient quantity; so Old World Weavers employed local artisans to replicate the designs of their forebears.

The Apfels’ clients included Greta Garbo, Estée Lauder, and every US President from Harry Truman to Bill Clinton. “[The White House] was a relatively easy job, actually,” she told The Guardian, “because everything had to be as close as humanly possible to the way it was … until Mrs Kennedy came along.

She employed a very famous Parisian designer to gussy up the house and make it a real Frenchie, and the design community went bananas. After that we had to throw it all out and start again. But I did like Mrs Nixon. She was lovely.”

Finally, in 1992, the Apfels sold their business and retired to their Park Avenue apartment, which was stuffed full of antique French, English and Italian furniture, and exotic tapestries and paintings collected over many years.

Thirteen years later the Met’s Costume Institute needed to find something to fill its autumn show, and its curator Harold Koda asked Iris Apfel if she would contribute items from her collection of clothing and jewellery. The exhibition, called “Rara Avis: Selections from the Iris Apfel Collection”, was a spectacular success and launched her on to a wider stage.

Iris Apfel was soon in demand as a lecturer on style and fashion, and at the age of 90 found herself appointed as a visiting professor at the University of Texas.

She starred in an advertisement for the jewellery designer Alexis Bittar; was the subject of an exhibition at Le Bon Marché department store in Paris; and modelled for the Australian fashion brand Blue Illusion, which targets women who are over 40.

To the end of her life Iris Apfel remained staunchly traditional in her attitudes, disdaining social media and online shopping, and deploring what she saw as a chronic lack of imagination in the way young people today dress: “If you walk down the street in New York in the winter, all the young ladies look alike.

“They all have long hair, a black leather bomber jacket and black tights and black boots and they look like they came out of a machine.”

She professed to be puzzled by the adulation that accompanied her status as a “style guru”, in 2015 telling The Daily Beast: “I went to Brazil last year, and all these kids were jumping all over me at the airport. I couldn’t believe it. And they photographed me for Vogue and all kinds of stuff. I mean, they carry on with me like I invented penicillin.”

Her husband Carl died in August 2015, three days before his 101st birthday. They “never had time” for children.

Iris Apfel, born August 29 1921, died March 1 2024

