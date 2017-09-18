What Is Irene Roberts Challenge? Kenneka Jenkins' Death Spawns Ugly Trend

There isn't a clear answer on what happened to Kenneka Jenkins —the 19-year-old who was found dead in a walk-in freezer at a Chicago-area hotel Sept. 10 — but an ugly trend has already emerged. Some are participating in the controversial “Irene Challenge.”

Jenkins’ death arguably went viral because of the video her friend, Irene Roberts, took the night she died. It showed her singing to music in Crown Plaza Hotel room and turning up the music when Jenkins allegedly said, “Help me.” She had red hair and mirrored sunglasses, which led some people to impersonate her looks and accent. As a result, they dubbed it the “Irene Challenge.”

While some people tweeted the impersonation was funny, others said it was in bad taste. Some of their reactions have been posted below:

Stop laughing at a serious matter that girl lost her friend and you sick people are making a joke out of it smh #ireneChallenge — Jali (@focusgranxde) September 18, 2017

Y'all are really doing a #ireneChallenge ? What's next a Kenneka challenge? Walking y'all selves into freezers smfh #KennekaJenkins pic.twitter.com/isqA2EC32G — Psychotic Bully (@KVNGBALOR) September 18, 2017

This dumbass #irenechallenge smh people don't realize how insensitive hey are being to the family trying to spite the girl in the video smh pic.twitter.com/B6Ii2A59OX — ChaCha (@ChaBella718) September 18, 2017

Y'all taking the #ireneChallenge to srly. They're not making fun of Kenneka's death, it's really just roasting Irene. So calm tf down_ — lifeaschels_ (@chelsxrob) September 18, 2017

And y'all know y'all dead ass wrong for this Irene challenge but I'm HOLLERING_ — _reallifehippy (@0gKayyy_) September 18, 2017

so there's an #IreneChallenge SMH people are real life sick and ignorant to the fullest level — POOH (@iamblake___) September 18, 2017

A memorial was held for Jenkins Saturday. Dozens gathered to release white and purple balloons, the Chicago Tribune reported the same day.

Police claimed Jenkins walked into the freezer on her own accord, saying she was drunk. But the explanation didn’t sit well with Jenkins’ mother, Tereasa Martin. Investigators released some of the surveillance video filmed at the hotel, which showed Jenkins stumbling around the ninth floor kitchen by herself, but they didn’t release it in its entirety.

Activists threatened to protest outside the Crowne Plaza hotel if they didn’t release the “full” video. They want the FBI involved. “We're here at the FBI building asking for a second look,” activist Mark Carter told reporters while standing outside the FBI office on the Near West Side.

Photo: Facebook/Kenneka Jenkins