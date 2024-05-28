Ireland recognizes Palestine to keep 'hope alive," leader says

Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris speaks to the media following a launch event for his party's European and local election manifestos in Dublin. Niall Carson/Press Association/dpa

Ireland formally recognized the state of Palestine on Tuesday, a decision that has angered Israel but which Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said is a sign of faith in the two-state solution.

Last week, the Irish leader joined his counterparts in Spain and Norway in announcing that the three countries would formally recognize an independent Palestine.

All three made good on that promise on Tuesday.

"This decision of Ireland is about keeping hope alive. It is about believing that a two-state solution is the only way for Israel and Palestine to live side by side in peace and security," Harris said in a statement.

"We had wanted to recognize Palestine at the end of a peace process however we have made this move alongside Spain and Norway to keep the miracle of peace alive. I again call on Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu of Israel to listen to the world and stop the humanitarian catastrophe we are seeing in Gaza."

Full diplomatic relations between Dublin and Ramallah will be established, the Irish government said in a press release. This includes appointing an an ambassador of Ireland to the state of Palestine.