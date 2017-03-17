    1 / 11

    St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland

    The crowd watch the St Patrick’s Day parade on the streets of Dublin. (Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images)

    Ireland commemorates its national saint in a St. Patrick's Day parade

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    Performers dressed as colorful creatures from Irish myth and legend have danced down the chilly streets of Dublin as Ireland commemorates its national saint in a St. Patrick’s Day parade witnessed by hundreds of thousands.

    Tourists and Dublin families, many of them donning leprechaun costumes, braved gusty winds to pack the route for Friday’s hour-long parade, the focal point for a four-day festival that marks the start of Ireland’s tourist season. (AP)

