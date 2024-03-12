Iredell-Statesville School Board approves budget, faces tough decisions

Iredell-Statesville School Board members, on Monday night, approved a $62.1 million budget, which is a 14% increase, for the next fiscal year.

County commissioners will have the final say on how much the district will get.

Iredell-Statesville schools prepare to lose millions in federal stimulus funding

“What are the ‘what ifs?’” said Adam Steele, ISS chief finance officer. “What if we do not get 14%? What does that look like?”

He said there will be tough decisions.

The ISS district is facing a tricky budget experience like others across the country.

Federal stimulus money the district received post-Covid for $47 million expires at the end of this school year.

“So, your goal is to protect jobs,” Steele said. “We’re going to protect jobs as much as we can.”

Steele said the money funded 21.5 teaching positions and 21 nurses.

The cost to retain them is $3.1 million.

Steele said they’ll now be moved to the local budget.

“We hope to be able to take it through attrition as people retire or jobs become vacant so that we do not have to cut jobs,” Steele said.

The district is also planning to save millions through cuts to its transportation services.

They’ll implement community bus stops for students at international baccalaureate schools, which sparked an outcry from parents.

“We had people saying, ‘We’re going to drop kids off at the local Walmart?’ said Superintendent Jeffery James. “No, we’re not. Come on. We’re picking up at elementary schools or in current neighborhood stops that have already been the neighborhood stops.”

Making matters worse, ISS, like other districts, will deal with a reduction in the retirement rate and an increase in health insurance for employees.

We’ll know whether the county is going to support that 14% increase during their budget process later in the spring.

VIDEO: Iredell-Statesville schools prepare to lose millions in federal stimulus funding