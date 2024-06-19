IRCSO: Medical examiner to identify cause of man's death after body found in pond

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A medical examiner’s findings will be used to determine what led to the death of a man whose body was found in a retention pond over the weekend, authorities said.

A medical examiner's report was sought to answer questions surrounding the discovery of the body found inside an enclosed retention area behind the 5500 20th Street retail store, officials with Indian River County Sheriff's Office said.

“A Sam’s (Club) employee went out on at break at the back of the store, (and) they observed what appeared to be a body floating in the retention pond south of the store," Sgt. Kevin Jaworski said.

After questioning homeless people in the area, detectives learned the identity of the man but were not releasing it until family members were notified, Jaworski said.

The employee called 911 he said reported the discovery around 5:30 p.m., Sunday. The body was thought to have been in the water for at least two days, he said.

After looking into the man’s history, detectives found, “he had a long history of mental health issues.”

Multiple homeless encampments were searched in effort to find someone who knew the man’s identity, and Jaworski those questioned by detectives said he was last seen three days before the discovery of the body.

“It is an active investigation,” he said.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers. Follow @coreyarwood on X, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246.

