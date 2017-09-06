Iraqi military student pilot dies in F-16 crash in Arizona

By David Schwartz

PHOENIX (Reuters) - An Iraqi military student pilot died when his F-16 fighter jet crashed in a desert area in southeastern Arizona, officials said on Wednesday, in the second fatal crash involving an Iraqi pilot training in the state.

The pilot was on a routine training mission with the Arizona Air National Guard when the jet crashed at about 3 p.m. local time on Tuesday, some 20 miles northwest of Safford, National Guard spokeswoman First Lieutenant Lacey Roberts said in a statement.

The identity of the pilot was not immediately released.

A spokesman for the Iraqi embassy in Washington declined to comment.

The student was part of a program run by the Guard's 162nd Wing based out of Tucson International Airport. The fighter was owned by the Iraqi government.

U.S. military officials had said that Iraqi pilots trained by the U.S. Air Force were the first to use F-16s belonging to Iraq in the fight against Islamic State.

In June 2015, an Iraqi general died when his F-16 crashed on a night training mission near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Air Force assembled an interim safety board to investigate the latest incident.





(Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by James Dalgleish)