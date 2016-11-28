On the road to Mosul, Kurds — with an eye toward Trump — protect Christian minorities

Batnay, Iraq — Among the Kurds of northern Iraq, the news of Donald Trump’s election win has stirred hope and eager speculation about the role of the Kurdish people and the military, particularly in the fight against the Islamic State.

But the Kurds, a majority Muslim ethnic group, are also wondering whether Trump’s on-again, off-again ban on Muslim immigration would apply to them.

Kurds have not been implicated in the recent series of terror attacks against the West and have been allied with the U.S. against ISIS. In areas of northern Iraq recently liberated from the Islamic State, Kurdish commanders are eager to demonstrate how they are protecting Christians under their control.

Trump has called for a “complete shutdown” of Muslims entering the United States, a position he has appeared to modify at times, but which still appears on his website. During his campaign, he expressed support for the Kurds, saying they “have proven to be the most loyal to us.” It’s unclear whether his support would extend to the Kurds’ long-standing goal of an independent Kurdistan. American leaders have traditionally been reluctant to risk offending Turkey, an important ally, which is strongly opposed to a Kurdish state.

The Kurdish forces, known as the peshmerga, have pushed ISIS militias out of villages and districts north and east of Mosul’s center.

Yahoo News visited peshmerga forces on the ground at Batnay, a Christian village just 16 miles north of Mosul, to report on their reaction to the U.S. elections, and to learn why many of them, as Muslim fighters, were working to help liberate Christian villages.

The peshmerga took Yahoo News to the central church inside the village. They had pushed out ISIS in October, just days after the Mosul offensive began.

A Christian peshmerga fighter stands in a desecrated church in Batnay in Northern Iraq. (Photo: Ash Gallagher for Yahoo News) More

Peshmerga fighters carefully stepped along a pathway in the rubble, still littered with improvised explosive devices and other potential dangers, to reach the church.

ISIS had occupied the town for nearly two and half years, using the bell tower as a lookout.

They used the church relics for target practice, and bullet holes were scattered across the walls and columns. A statue of Jesus was broken into pieces on the church’s altar. The pews were destroyed, and ISIS fighters sprayed graffiti messages along the walls, denouncing Christianity.

Peshmerga Col. Zeravan Baroshki, who escorted Yahoo News, said, “Before the election, [Trump] said he will support the Kurds, but when he takes charge, we don’t know what he will do. I see he is with the Republican [Party], and Republicans usually solve conflicts very fast.”

But when it comes to discrimination on the basis of religion, Baroshki feels strongly that the Kurds can be an example of unity. “[Members of ISIS] are not really Muslims,” he says. “They only wear the dress of Islam. We are helping and healing [the Christians], and we are ready to be martyred for them. They are our sisters, our brothers, our soul mates.”

Rawand, a Christian peshmerga fighter, told Yahoo News many of his family members fled Iraq. He is from another small village near Batnay. “This is our land,” he said, “and when it is safe, [my family] will come back.”

