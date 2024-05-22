Iran's Supreme Leader and Hamas chief at funeral ceremony for Iranian president

TechCrunch

Copper Banking, a digital banking service aimed at teens, notified its customers on May 12 that it would be discontinuing bank deposit accounts and debit cards on May 13. In a letter to customers, CEO and co-founder Eddie Behringer said the company had learned the previous week that the banking middleware provider they used, Synapse, was sunsetting its service “imminently.” "Despite our prior planning, this event has forced us to close banking accounts much sooner than expected,” he wrote.