Iran's Supreme Leader and Hamas chief at funeral ceremony for Iranian president
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei held the service at Tehran University, the caskets of the dead draped in Iranian flags with their pictures on them. Khamenei was joined by senior figures from Iran's Revolutionary Guard, and the leader of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh. Following Khamenei's service the coffins were loaded onto a semi-truck and a procession was held through the streets of Tehran.