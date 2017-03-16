Has Iran's success in Syria made it an arena for longer-term conflict?

Having successfully propped up the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad against an array of armed rebel groups for more than six years, Iran appears to be preparing the ground for a long-term presence in the war-ravaged country, causing rising alarm in neighboring Israel, its bitter foe, and garnering the attention of Washington.

Iran has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to buttress Syria’s economy, oversees a multi-national Shiite militia force to bolster Mr. Assad’s flagging army, and trains Syrian militia networks based on Iran's Basij paramilitary volunteer force.

But Iran’s success and expanding reach into Syria, which serves as Tehran’s vital geopolitical link to its client Hezbollah in Lebanon, has made Syria potentially a key arena if the US wants to undermine Iran’s regional stance, analysts say.

As a consequence, President Trump’s administration has signaled an intention to roll back the Islamic Republic’s influence, not only in Syria but elsewhere in the region.

“The best strategy to roll back Iranian influence is to weaken it in Syria by denying it the resources it has invested in through the Assad regime,” Randa Slim, a scholar with the Washington-based Middle East Institute and an expert on Hezbollah, says without elaborating. “Syria anchors the Iran-Syria-Iraq-Hezbollah axis. Denying Iran that anchor will roll back its influence not only in Lebanon and weaken Hezbollah but in the whole region.”

In Moscow last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told President Vladimir Putin there could be no peace in Syria as long as Iranian forces remained there.

“Iran is arming itself and its forces against Israel, including from Syria territory, and is, in fact, gaining a foothold to continue the fight against Israel,” he said following his meeting with Mr. Putin.

PLANS FOR A NAVAL BASE

Iran seems to have no intention of abandoning Syria. In November, Gen. Mohsen Hossein Baqari, the chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces, said the Islamic Republic could in the future establish naval bases in Yemen and Syria. Iran is providing some military support to Houthi militiamen, who with their Yemeni allies have been battling a Saudi-led military coalition since March 2015.

Mr. Netanyahu raised the Iranian naval base proposal during his meeting with Putin. Moscow’s immediate response to Netanyahu’s concerns is so far unclear, but many analysts doubt that Russia will – or can – apply pressure on its Iranian battlefield ally to reverse its agenda in Syria.

Although Assad and his Russian, Iranian, and Lebanese allies have gained the upper hand in the conflict, the war is far from over. Given the chronic manpower shortage facing the Syrian Army, Assad and his partners continue to need each other to prevail, a reality that weighs against an unraveling of the alliance for now.

Still, Israel’s diplomatic attempts to block an Iranian naval presence in Syria may have come too late. On Monday, Russia’s Nezavisimaya Gazeta daily reported that Assad has already green-lighted the establishment of an Iranian naval base, which is to be located on the coast close to Jableh and the Hmeimim air base, which is currently being used by the Russian Air Force.

If the report is confirmed, a naval base in Syria potentially grants Iran a maritime route to transfer armaments to Hezbollah in Lebanon in addition to the long-established air route via Damascus airport. It could also create friction in the waters of the Mediterranean, which is patrolled by the Israel Navy and the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet.

BUILDING UP THE GOLAN FRONT

The other area of interest for Iran in Syria is the Golan Heights, the volcanic plateau in southwestern Syria that overlooks northern Israel. Much of it was seized by Israeli troops in the 1967 war and has since remained under Israeli occupation. Hezbollah fighters and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) personnel have had a presence on the northern Golan since at least late 2013.

According to sources close to Hezbollah, the Lebanese group in 2014 installed some military infrastructure in the area north of Quneitra, including bunkers and firing positions, with the goal of extending the front with Israel from south Lebanon into the Golan. In January 2015, an IRGC general and six Hezbollah members, including two senior officers, were killed in an Israeli drone strike near Quneitra. The team had been inspecting the newly-installed facilities when they were attacked, say sources close to Hezbollah.