On Iran's revolution day, a message sent with bigger crowds, fewer anti-US taunts

On the Islamic Republic’s 38th birthday, perhaps most significant was what did not happen amid the mass rallies that traditionally mark the day.

As Iran celebrated the anniversary of its 1979 Islamic revolution Friday, some American flags were burned, some effigies of President Trump were desecrated, and chants of “Death to America!” rose from hard-liners in the crowds.

But even as hundreds of thousands marched – turning out in larger numbers than usual, to send a message to Mr. Trump in a show of national unity that crossed social and political lines – the streets were not ablaze with anti-American feeling, nor was President Hassan Rouhani’s speech replete with anti-US fulminations.

Indeed, a social media campaign to stop flag burning took off beforehand on Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #LoveBeyondFlags.

That rhetorical caution – including the distinct lack of props used in the past to highlight Iranian achievements, such as scale models of Iranian missiles, a space rocket, centrifuges for enriching uranium, and even the US RQ-170 stealth drone captured by Iran in 2011 – reflects a cautious wait-and-see attitude by Tehran about Trump and his policies, even against a backdrop of terse exchanges and warnings between Iran and the US in recent days.

“I am against the death slogans and the flag burning,” a cleric among the marchers told a correspondent for the Monitor.

“If we are to send the enemy a message, this huge turnout is strong enough. Burning flags will only hurt the American people, which is not what we want,” says the cleric, who would not give his name. “Our young people are now mature enough. They are not here because they were forced. I came out this year one hour earlier to show my presence.”

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei set the stage for the rallies on Tuesday, when he mockingly thanked Trump for showing the “true face of America” with his bid to impose bans on immigrants and refugees from seven countries. Mr. Khamenei said that heavy turnout at rallies would be Iran’s response.

Iranian citizens are by far the most numerous of those immediately affected by Trump’s ban, which remains blocked after the Ninth Circuit US Court of Appeals refused to reinstate it Thursday. The White House had also warned Tehran it was “on notice” after a Jan. 29 ballistic missile test, and imposed further modest sanctions.

Trump tweeted that Iran was “playing with fire.”

PUSHING BACK BY SHOWING UP

Friday’s large crowds in Tehran included a broad mix of Iranians. The presence of the more devout and conservative classes was evident in the men sporting distinctive scarves and women clad in black chadors. But many others marching alongside them wore stylish and brightly colored clothes – and loosely affixed headscarves – preferred by more Westernized, moderate Iranians.

“I have never seen such a massive turnout in previous anniversaries,” said Ahmad, who is 60. “But this year, [Trump] has pulled everybody out of their homes. I myself woke up at 6 a.m. to join the rally.”

As in years past, Iranian state television portrayed crowd size as a resounding show of public support for the revolution and its anti-American and anti-Israeli ideals, including resistance to what they say is the imperialism of the US and its regional allies.

TV coverage was at times split into as many as 35 separate live feeds, showing flag- and banner-waving marches in 35 Iranian cities at once.

“I’m here to respond to the leader’s call,” said Ramin, a teenager wearing voguish red trousers. “When we are threatened, no matter by whom, we will be there.”

“This is the first time I am here,” said Mahsa, a 28-year-old sporting bright make-up, which has long been frowned upon by authorities as un-Islamic. “I always watched it on TV. But this time I’m here to respond to Trump’s threats.”

Some hard-liners, too, said they were upping their game.

“I’m here with my son to shout, ‘Death to America!’” said Seyed Hassan, a 40-year-old dressed in the style chosen by Iran’s ideological Basij militia. “This year I can clearly see that the anti-American slogans are much louder because of Trump’s threats.”

ROUHANI FOCUSES ON PROGRESS

Yet, in his speech in Tehran’s Freedom Square, Mr. Rouhani spoke only briefly about “new rulers in the White House,” omitting Trump’s name.