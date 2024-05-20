Iran's Khamenei names interim president, declares national mourning

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gives a press conference after casting his ballot for the parliamentary runoff elections in Tehran. -/Iranian Supreme Leader's Office/dpa

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has named First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as acting president in the wake of Ebrahim Raisi's death in a helicopter crash.

Khamenei also ordered five days of national mourning for Raisi, the hardliner who had held the presidency since 2021.

Khamenei described Raisi as "tireless" and said the Iranian people had lost a "valuable and sincere person."

According to protocol, Mokhber had been expected to become interim president. New elections will now have to be held within 50 days.

Raisi and eight other passengers, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, died when their helicopter went down on Sunday over mountainous terrain in dense fog.

The helicopter wreckage carries Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in the mountainous Varzaghan area. Iran's President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir Abdolahian, and several others were killed in the crash. -/Iranian State TV via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa