Iran's Guards using Trump victory to claw back power

By Parisa Hafezi

ANKARA (Reuters) - Donald Trump's victory and the war on Islamic State have given Iran's hard-line Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps what it sees as a unique opportunity to claw back economic and political power it had lost.

Sidelined after a nuclear deal was reached with Iranian reformist leaders and the administration of President Barack Obama and major nations, the IRGC is determined to regain its position in Shi'ite Iran's complex governing structure.

Republican Trump said in the campaign that he would abandon the 2015 deal that curbed Iran's nuclear ambitions in return for the lifting of economic sanctions. His tough stance, in contrast to Obama's olive branch, is expected to empower hard-liners who would benefit from an economy that excludes foreign competition.

In addition, the Quds force, that conducts IRGC policies overseas, has played a successful and key role on the battlefields of Iraq increasing the Guards' kudos at home.

"Trump and the Islamic State militants were gifts from God to the IRGC," said a senior official within the Iranian government, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity like other figures contacted within Iran.

"If Trump adopts a hostile policy towards Iran or scraps the deal, hard-liners and particularly the IRGC will benefit from it," a former reformist official said.

Elected in a landslide in 2013 on a promise to end Iran's diplomatic and economic isolation, pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani has struggled to reconnect Iran's economy to world markets and to attract foreign investment.

Uncertainty over the nuclear deal, unilateral U.S. sanctions, political infighting in Iran alongside complex regulations, labor issues and corruption have hampered a post-sanctions economic revival causing concern to Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who blames the government.

SANCTIONS BENEFITED IRGC

Deeply loyal to Khamenei, the IRGC was created by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, leader of the 1979 Islamic revolution. The IRGC first secured a foothold in the economy after the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq War when the clerical establishment allowed them to invest in leading Iranian industries.

Involved in a wide range of businesses, from energy and tourism to car production, telecoms and construction, the IRGC's empire grew by taking billions of dollars in projects vacated by Western oil companies because of sanctions imposed to curb the nation's nuclear ambitions.

Trying to limit IRGC influence, Rouhani's government stalled or canceled some major projects with the IRGC, including a $1.3 billion deal with National Iranian Gas Co. in March 2014.

Under the nuclear deal, international sanctions were lifted in January opening up the Iranian economy, thereby threatening the IRGC power base. Now the Guards see an opportunity to lever back their position in the Iranian hierarchy.

"The IRGC will use Trump's win to convince the clerical rulers to give them more political and economic backing. This is what they have been hoping for since the deal was reached," said the senior government official, who declined to be identified.

"If Trump's presidency scares away foreign investors from Iran, then it is the IRGC that will regain its economic power," said a former reformist official close to Rouhani.

"More economic involvement of the IRGC means a riskier market for foreign investors. It will hinder Rouhani's planned economic growth and will give more political power to the IRGC and their hard-line backers," the reformist official added.

GUARD AGAINST UNCERTAINTY

Senior members of the IRGC and its front companies remain under unilateral U.S. sanctions for what Washington said was supporting "acts of terrorism".

Anxious about losing economic power, the IRGC accused Rouhani of favoring foreign firms rather than domestic ones, demanding a bigger role in the economy and calling for implementation of Khamenei's vision for a self-reliant Iran.

"The IRGC-linked companies cannot compete with the foreign firms. Therefore, they will want a limited presence for foreign firms in Iran," said Tehran-based trader Mohammad Ali, adding: "Money means power."

Foreign companies need an Iranian partner to do business in Iran, which for big projects often means firms controlled by the IRGC. Most of IRGC front companies are not formally owned by the Corps, but by individuals and firms linked to it.