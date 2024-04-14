Will Iran's drone strike on Israel end shadow wars between the countries?
Amid drone strikes targeted at Israel, Iran has hinted at a three wave attack, including ballistic missiles which has the biggest potential to escalate things between the two countries. NBC News’ Richard Engel reports on the shadow wars Iran and Israel have been engaged in over the last several decades, and how Iran’s drone strikes on Israel potentially invite a direct response onto Iranian territory.