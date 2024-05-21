Iranians mourn 'martyred president' Ebrahim Raisi

STORY: :: Iranians say they will 'get through the tough times' as they mourn the late President Ebrahim Raisi

:: Raisi died in a helicopter crash while crossing mountains in heavy fog

:: May 20, 2024

:: Tehran, Iran

UNIDENTIFIED MAN

:: "Iran will definitely get through this, we have experienced tougher times. He is not our first martyred president, and I am sure we will get through this, like we always do."

UNIDENTIFIED MAN

:: "Well we are all sad about this news, he was a president of the people and we lost a president who worked tirelessly for our nation."

Some people were seen crying, while others held up posters with images of Raisi.

All those aboard the helicopter, which was also carrying Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, were killed, according to a senior Iranian official.

Under the Islamic Republic's constitution, a new presidential election must be held within 50 days.