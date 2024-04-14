Iranians celebrate attack against Israel

STORY: While some citizens joined the celebrations in vehicles, beeping their horns and waving flags out of windows, others participated on foot, launching fireworks and chanting "death to Israel".

Iran late on Saturday (April 13) launched a swarm of explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory.

The attack is an apparent retaliation to what Iran called an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1 that killed seven Guards officers, risking a major escalation as the United States pledged "ironclad" backing for Israel.