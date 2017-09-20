Tillerson says Iran is not meeting 'expectations' of nuclear deal

Iranian leader says his country would respond ‘resolutely’ if US reneged on deal

US secretary of state confirms Trump has decided whether to walk away

Hassan Rouhani said Donald Trump’s speech was beneath the dignity of the UN. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters More

A rift between the Trump administration and Europe, over whether to stick to a nuclear agreement with Iran, deepened considerably on Wednesday after a meeting on the deal’s implementation at the United Nations in New York.

The US secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, emerged from the meeting conceding that Iran was abiding by the letter of the 2015 deal, but he still insisted Tehran was not fulfilling the “expectations” of the agreement. He confirmed that Donald Trump had made a decision on whether to continue to stick with the deal or walk away next month.

The European Union foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, who was hosting the session of a multilateral joint commission on implementation, said there was no doubt the agreement was being kept and she warned that if any country broke it, it would be in violation of the UN Security Council resolution that enshrined the deal in international law.



“All member states are considered to be bound by its implementation,” Mogherini said. “The international community cannot afford to dismantle an agreement that is working and delivering.”

Referring to the worsening standoff on the Korean peninsula, she added: “We already have one potential nuclear crisis that means we do not need to go into a second one.”



Mogherini said that European states would continue to stick to the agreement even if the Trump administration violated it. The other signatories to the deal - the UK, France, Germany, Russia and China – have all urged Trump not to torpedo it.

Tillerson said Trump had rebuffed an inquiry from Theresa May on what he had decided to do about the agreement, when the two leaders met at the UN.

“He has not shared that with anyone externally. Prime Minister May asked him if he would share it with her. He said no,” Tillerson said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, said his country would respond “decisively and resolutely” if the US walked out on the deal.



Rouhani told journalists Iran would feel it had a “free hand” if the US broke the agreement by re-imposing sanctions. He said one of the options would be an expansion of work on uranium enrichment, strictly limited under the agreement, but he insisted Iran would never seek to build nuclear warheads.

The Iranian president said his country’s response would be heavily influenced by the manner in which European countries reacted to any US abrogation of the accord.



At the meeting of the joint commission on the sidelines of the UN general assembly on Wednesday, Tillerson met his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, for the first time, the highest level encounter between the two nations, since the Trump administration took office.

“It was a good opportunity to meet and shake hands,” the secretary of state said. “The tone was very matter of fact. There was no yelling. We didn’t throw shoes at one another. It was not an angry tone at all.”

However, he said the US and Iran had very different interpretations of the 2015 agreement. The secretary of state said that Iran had not lived up to the expectations expressed in the document’s preface, which says the signatories “anticipate that full implementation of this JCPOA will positively contribute to regional and international peace and security.”

Pointing to Iran’s role in the Syrian, Iraqi and Yemeni conflicts as well as its missile programme and cyber operations, Tillerson said: “It’s pretty difficult to say that the expectations of the parties that negotiated this agreement have been met.”

None of the other signatories to the agreement agree with that interpretation. Mogherini said all such non-nuclear issues were “outside the scope of the agreement”.

Donald Trump had used his speech to the general assembly on Tuesday to repeat his denunciations of the deal, agreed upon by his predecessor Barack Obama, as the “worst ever”, and encouraged Iranians to overthrow their government.