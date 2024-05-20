Iranian President Dies in Helicopter Crash

The president of Iran has died in a helicopter accident. According to officials, President Ebrahim Raisi was traveling with Iran’s Foreign Minister and seven others. The chopper went down during heavy fog in a remote, mountainous area of north west Iran. All nine of the men on board were killed. Raisi was elected Iran’s president in 2021. Five days of national mourning have been declared in Iran. President Ebrahim Raisi was 63 years old.

View comments