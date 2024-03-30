Iranian journalist told by Met Police to leave her home

Mr Zeraati was attacked by two people as he left his home on Friday afternoon

An ex-BBC journalist who was an assassination target for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has revealed she was told by police to leave her home after the stabbing of an Iranian television presenter.

Sima Sabet said that counter-terrorism police urged her to “stay elsewhere until further notice” after Friday’s attack on Pouria Zeraati in Wimbledon, south London.

And she criticised the UK government for its “negligence” in not standing up to “terrorism” by the Iranian government.

Mr Zeraati, a British-based Iranian journalist who hosts a show on the Persian language dissident television network, Iran International, was attacked by two people as he left his home on Friday afternoon.

He suffered multiple stab wounds but is in a stable condition in hospital.

On Saturday, he shared a defiant photo of himself lying in a hospital bed. The image posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows him making a ‘peace’ sign with his fingers.

The Metropolitan Police have said that counter-terrorism officers are leading the investigation because of Mr Zeraati’s occupation as a journalist at a Persian-language media organisation based in the UK, coupled with the fact that there has been a number of threats directed towards this group of journalists in recent times.

On Saturday, a news website run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that he had incurred “wrath” for conducting an interview with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister.

Fars News Agency printed a story highlighting Mr Zeraati’s recent interview with Mr Netanyahu, whose government is at war with Hamas in Gaza, saying Iran International “had offered its antenna” to the “murderer of children in Gaza”.

Iran International has previously been declared a “terrorist organisation” by Tehran and, in December, it was reported that detectives had uncovered a plot by the IRGC to assassinate two journalists in London – Sima Sabet and Fardad Farahzad.

The alleged plot involved a planned knife ambush outside the journalists’ homes.

Ms Sabet hosted a talk show on Iran International and previously worked for the BBC World Service.

On Saturday, she posted on X: “The Metropolitan Police’s Counter-Terrorism Unit last night urged me to immediately leave my residence following a knife attack on [Mr Zeratti], and stay elsewhere until further notice.”

She said the attack on Mr Zeratti was a “serious warning and an extremely troubling act for all journalists and opponents of the Islamic Republic in Britain and other Western countries”.

“The Counter-Terrorism Police have been in constant contact with me over the past few months, for which I am grateful. However, I must emphatically mention that the British government has not taken sufficient, meaningful, decisive, and effective political action against the terrorism of the Iranian government.

“As a journalist and a British citizen, I cannot hide my criticism and concern over this political and diplomatic negligence. Many of my journalist friends agree with this assessment.”

She went on: “London is our home. Britain must be a safe place for journalists across all media, and unsafe for extremists and terrorists receiving orders from Tehran. Our voice will not be silenced by threat and terrorism.

State terrorism

“Journalism is not a crime; state terrorism is. Stop it.”

On Saturday, a spokesman for Iran International, Adam Baillie, said the attack on Mr Zeraati was “hugely frightening” but he was “doing very well” in hospital.

Asked what he believed lay behind the attack, Mr Baillie said: “We can’t say. The fact that counter-terrorism is leading the investigation probably speaks for itself.

“Along with our colleagues at BBC Persian, Iran International has been under threat, very heavy threats, for the last 18 months since the IRGC said ‘we’re coming for you’, which they have consistently repeated.”

Responding to the incident, Iran’s chargé d’affaires in the UK, Mehdi Hosseini Matin, said “We deny any link.”

In January, Britain imposed sanctions on members of the IRGC’s Unit 840 for the plot against Ms Sabet and Mr Farahzad.

However, more than 100 parliamentarians have urged Mr Sunak to go further by proscribing the IRGC in its entirety.

A Met spokesman said: “Counter-Terrorism Policing continues to deal with threats projected into the UK from Iran. Since 2022, a number of plots to either kidnap or even kill British or UK-based individuals perceived as enemies of the Iranian regime have been disrupted.

“In addition, specialist officers continue to liaise closely with individuals and organisations affected – including Persian-language media organisations – to give them appropriate safety and security advice.

“Counter-Terrorism Policing continues to work closely with intelligence partners and others to counter these types of threat – either through protective security measures or disruptive action.

“If anyone has concerns over their own safety or the safety of somebody else, they should contact their local police force.”

The Home Office was contacted for comment.