Iranian defence minister warns against counter-attacks
The Iranian defence minister has warned against any counter-attacks after Tehran unleashed missiles and drones towards Israel.
Any state that attacks Iran will receive a "resolute response," General Mohammed-Reza Ashtiani said according to the state news agency IRNA.
Iran has launched a direct attack on Israel, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps firing many dozens of drones and missiles towards the Jewish state.
The operation, called "True Promise," was a retaliatory strike for the killing of high-ranking officers in a suspected Israeli strike on an Iranian compound in Syria on April 1.