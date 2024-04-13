Iranian defence minister warns against counter-attacks

Iran and Israel cropped flags displayed behind a wooden hourglass sand timer. Iran has launched a drone attack from within its territory towards Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari. It will take several hours for the drones to reach Israeli territory, he said. Andre M. Chang/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The Iranian defence minister has warned against any counter-attacks after Tehran unleashed missiles and drones towards Israel.

Any state that attacks Iran will receive a "resolute response," General Mohammed-Reza Ashtiani said according to the state news agency IRNA.

Iran has launched a direct attack on Israel, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps firing many dozens of drones and missiles towards the Jewish state.

The operation, called "True Promise," was a retaliatory strike for the killing of high-ranking officers in a suspected Israeli strike on an Iranian compound in Syria on April 1.