Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says regime in Israel being punished

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with with politicians, the Iranian government, and military officials in Tehran. Khamenei said Israel will be punished, in a social media post that came as Tehran unleashed dozens of drones towards Israel in a widely expected retaliatory attack. -/Iranian Supreme leader's Office/dpa

Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel will be punished, in a social media post that came as Tehran unleashed dozens of drones towards Israel in a widely expected retaliatory attack.

"The wicked regime will be punished," he posted on the religious leader's official account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday evening.

The quote was taken from a speech last Wednesday.