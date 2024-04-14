Iran strikes Israel as fears grow of wider conflict

STORY: Iran launched barrages of explosive drones and missiles at Israel into the early hours of Sunday, in its first ever direct attack on Israeli territory.

It's a retaliatory strike that raises the threat of a wider regional conflict, with the United States pledging "ironclad" backing for Israel.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said his country's forces had intercepted most of the salvo.

"A number of Iranian missiles fell inside Israeli territory, causing minor damage to a military base with no casualties. Only one little girl has been hurt."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a war cabinet in Tel Aviv, according to his office.

He later posted on social media: "We intercepted, we repelled, together we shall win."

Iran had vowed revenge after blaming Israel for a deadly strike on its consulate in Syria's capital Damascus in early April.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attack.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations confirmed Saturday's blitz was in response to the Damascus strike, adding that, "The matter can be deemed concluded."

In a post on X, the mission also warned against further action by Israel and its allies, saying:

"...Should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!"

On Saturday, U.S. President Joe Biden cut short a visit to Delaware for an emergency meeting in the White House Situation Room.

He later pledged an "ironclad" commitment to Israel against security threats.

The White House said Biden and Netanyahu also spoke by phone on Saturday night.

According to the Pentagon, U.S. forces intercepted dozens of missiles and drones launched from Iran as well as Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

Many world leaders condemned the strikes, with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres adding that he was "deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation."

The Gaza war between Israel and Hamas, in its seventh month, has driven up regional tensions.

It has spread to fronts with Lebanon and Syria and drawn long-range fire at Israeli targets from as far away as Yemen and Iraq.

These clashes now threaten to morph into a direct open conflict, pitting Iran and its regional allies against Israel and the U.S., its main supporter.