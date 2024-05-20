Iran state television reports that President Raisi, the foreign minister and others were killed in helicopter crash

TechCrunch

Creative Artists Agency (CAA), one of the top entertainment and sports talent agencies, is hoping to be at the forefront of AI protection services for celebrities in Hollywood. With many stars having their digital likeness used without permission, CAA has built a virtual media storage system for A-list talent -- actors, athletes, comedians, directors, musicians, and more -- to store their digital assets, such as their names, images, digital scans, voice recordings, and so on. The new development is a part of "theCAAvault," the company’s studio where actors record their bodies, faces, movements, and voices using scanning technology to create AI clones.