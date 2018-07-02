Iran protests: why Rouhani's foes are backing off their hard line

Protests erupted anew in Iran over the weekend, with thirsty residents of the parched city of Khorramshahr raising popular pressure on President Hassan Rouhani by quickly turning their demand for water into anti-regime anger.

“Under the name of religion, the thieves robbed us of everything!” echoed one chant, along with calls for the deaths of Mr. Rouhani and Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Khorramshahr protests, a week after three days of protests in Tehran, were the latest sign of popular discontent over Iran’s faltering economy, sliding currency, and the prospect of tough new US sanctions.

But the subdued reporting in the hard-line media about the water shortage couldn’t have been more different from the triumphalist, anti-Rouhani tone that accompanied the previous protests in the Tehran bazaar.

The reaction to those protests – which hard-liners reportedly had a hand in orchestrating, with shops shut for days – was the apparent culmination of a months-long campaign by hard-liners to discredit the president’s leadership and force his resignation.

In the course of a week, however, media coverage morphed from a free-for-all attack by opponents on Rouhani to calls for unity from across the political spectrum to confront problems at home and foes abroad. And that transformation, say analysts, exposes the limited ability of hard-liners to articulate an alternative path, much less convince key power centers such as Ayatollah Khamenei that they could rule more effectively.

Such calls for unity also highlight, say others, that after 20 years, factions in the Islamic Republic are increasingly unable to cooperate on solving the country’s problems.

Protests likely will continue popping up across the country, as Iranians continue to air local and economic grievances and officials try to solve them. And hard-liners likely will continue to try to use them for political advantage, to paint a president they despise as weak.

But in this latest episode Rouhani has prevailed, holding at bay for now the complex challenges that confront the Islamic Republic after nearly 40 years in power.

The internal gamesmanship is playing out even as the US hints at boosting pressure against Iran to the point of regime change in an attempt to alter Iran’s strategic calculus and prompt it to withdraw from interventions in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen. But analysts say the Islamic Republic is far from reaching a tipping point, despite the impression given by the vicious infighting and frequent street protests.

“Hard-liners can complain, but they have no strategy to gain power,” says Farideh Farhi, a veteran Iran expert at the University of Hawaii.

“Rouhani is effectively, realistically, the best option the whole system has in steering the very difficult situation that Iran now faces,” says Ms. Farhi. “If under the circumstances something happens to Rouhani, then the outside world will say, ‘Oh my God, Iran is in even more trouble than we thought.’ So [the hard-liners] have no other choice than to stick to Rouhani.”

TALK OF IMPEACHMENT

Hard-line elements have orchestrated unrest to tarnish Rouhani before, as they did in protests that erupted last December in the northeast city of Mashhad – which quickly spread nationwide, spinning out of control into serious anti-regime unrest.

Recently, hard-liners have called for early presidential elections and even a military president, in what the Al-Monitor news website called a “well-devised plan.”

“This time, hard-liners don’t just want to weaken the moderate president, but to push him out altogether,” wrote Al-Monitor, noting a series of statements from hard-line officials and clerics raising doubts about Rouhani and the specter of impeachment.

In response, Rouhani declared that opponents who think his government was “scared and will resign” were “making a mistake.” He implied that he had continued support from Mr. Khamenei, and said: “We cannot stand up to America and yet continue our domestic fights.”

Those statements appeared to turn the tide against Rouhani’s opponents, and “pour water on their designs,” says Farhi.

“Iran is not in a revolutionary stage,” she says. “There are no organizational structures that can turn these disparate protests … into a bigger movement requiring fundamental change.”