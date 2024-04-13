Iran Launches Drones Against Israel In Retaliatory Strike; White House Says Attack “Likely To Unfold Over A Number Of Hours”

Iran has launched drones toward Israel today, in highly anticipated retaliatory strikes that the White House said is “likely to unfold over a number of hours.”

According to CNN, Iran state media confirmed that the drone strikes had been launched.

Major news networks went to coverage of the attack throughout the afternoon, with shots of the night sky over Tel Aviv, and some broadcast networks provided updates during regular programming.

President Joe Biden returned to Washington from a weekend in Rehoboth Beach, DE, to meet his national security team in the Situation Room.

“Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel,” said National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson. “President Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team and will meet with them this afternoon at the White House. His team is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies. This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours. President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran.”

The attack is believed to be in response to an Israeli airstrike on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus.

In anticipation of the strikes, Israel has restricted major public events.

More to come.

