Iran has launched a drone attack towards Israel, says Israeli army

Iran has launched a drone attack from within its territory towards Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari. It will take several hours for the drones to reach Israeli territory, he said.

Iran has launched a drone attack from within its territory toward Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari.

It will take several hours for the drones to reach Israeli territory, he said.

"The IDF is on high alert and is constantly monitoring the operational situation," he said.

He called on the public to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command and the official IDF announcements regarding the matter.

There have been growing warnings in recent days that an Iranian attack was likely, after repeated threats by Tehran to retaliate for a suspected Israeli attack on an Iranian compound in Syria that killed two brigadier generals.