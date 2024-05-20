Iran grapples with succession plan after death of President Raisi
Iran is grappling with its succession plan after President Ebrahim Raisi was found dead in the wreckage of a helicopter crash early Monday. His death is being mourned in some parts of the world, including North Korea and Russia. In the U.S., the State Department called him "a brutal participant in the repression of the Iranian people." Charlie D'Agata has more on what's next for the regime.