FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif smiles as he attends a bilateral meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Feline Lim -/File Photo

(Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif traveled to Damascus on Monday for talks with Syrian officials, the Tasnim news agency reported.

Iranian forces have backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s civil war.

Last week, Iran's defense minister traveled to Damascus and signed an agreement for defence cooperation between the two countries with his Syrian counterpart.

