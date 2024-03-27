IPS requires students riding the school bus to sign up for service for the first time

Indianapolis Public Schools families will need to sign up in advance for the first time if they want their child to take the district’s yellow buses to and from school.

Previously, IPS students could automatically use the yellow buses if they lived more than 1.5 miles from school or had to cross a busy street to get to school.

As the district reconfigures grades at a number of schools as part of its Rebuilding Stronger plan, families who register their children for the 2024-25 school year will have to fill out the opt-in form for transportation before July 1.

The district will now have four enrollment zones within the district. Families can pick among the schools within their zone.

Students who do not fit the walkers' criteria and who attend a school within their zone are guaranteed transportation if they want. Families who choose a school outside of their home zone have to provide their own transportation.

However, some students who choose to go to a school outside of the enrollment zone for the next school year will have a one-year reprieve.

The district is urging families to sign up as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute issues.

IPS chief operating officer William Murphy told board members at a meeting last week that he anticipates a lot more ridership next school year.

Currently, IPS is fully staffed with 242 bus drivers and 156 bus attendants. Daily ridership is 16,217 students.

To date the district has seen around 4,500 opt-in responses, Murphy said.

An estimated 276 IPS high school students rely on IndyGo buses to get to school. Murphy said that the district is currently looking at the feasibility of allowing students to transfer once rather than requiring them to take only one bus to school.

