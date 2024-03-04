IPS newcomer program to merge with George Washington High School

Indianapolis Public Schools leaders announced Thursday that they plan to end the newcomer program for middle school immigrant and refugee students and move high school students in the program to George Washington High School.

Middle school students will go to their chosen middle school with provided language support, while high school students in the program will attend George Washington next school year. The district is exploring whether to designate a wing of the high school with 12 classrooms and its own entrance for newcomers.

Designed to help non-English speaking students who have been in the U.S. for less than a year, the district’s newcomer program has been located in the Northwest Middle School building on the west side for the past seven years.

The move will allow best use of IPS facilities, reduce transportation costs and reduce construction costs, district leaders said.

The newcomer program currently serves 232 students in grades 7-10, a majority of whom are in grades 9 and 10. These students speak at least nine different languages.

Since many of the high school students have after-school jobs, the move to George Washington, which has an earlier start time than the middle school, would make it easier for them to work, district officials said.

Shifting the program to George Washington would also give the students access to native English-speaking students of their own age and allow them to choose from more course offerings and participate in extracurriculars like athletics.

The newcomer program is meant to be a one-year program, so students can still transition to the high school of their choice or stay at George Washington on the near westside.

Currently, most of the middle school students who qualify for the newcomer program do not attend it, district officials say, so they recommend all seven district-run middle schools provide language support for newcomer students.

Alternative high school programs merging

IPS also announced its intent to merge two of its alternative high school programs, the Simon Youth Academy and Graduation Academy, to be located on the Arsenal Tech High School campus.

The Simon Youth Academy is currently located in the Circle Center Mall. The district’s lease with the mall has expired so it makes sense to combine the two programs that serve similar student groups, the district said.

The district is also considering expanding virtual attendance options for this program to provide flexibility for these students, some of whom are parents or expecting parents.

