Some iPhone Customers Could Get Up to $349 in an Apple Settlement

An Apple store in New York on Sept. 19, 2019. (Haruka Sakaguchi/The New York Times)

Some Apple customers who owned an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus and experienced audio issues may be entitled up to $349 as part of a proposed $35 million settlement on a class-action lawsuit.

The lawsuit, which was filed in 2019 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, claimed that the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus had audio issues related to the “audio IC” chip in those devices, according to a settlement administrator’s website. The settlement received preliminary approval last year.

Apple has denied the allegations of audio problems and has denied any wrongdoing, according to the website. The company did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment about the settlement.

In a joint statement, Andrea Gold and Greg Coleman, lawyers for the six original plaintiffs in the case, said they were “proud of the nationwide class action settlement that is pending final approval before the court.”

Customers included in the settlement may have received an email or postcard notification about the lawsuit.

Who is eligible for a payment?

Customers residing in the United States who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between Sept. 16, 2016, and Jan. 3, 2023, and who reported covered audio issues to Apple, or paid Apple for repairs or replacements for covered issues, may be eligible for a portion of the settlement.

The deadline is June 3.

Customers who want to be included in the settlement must submit a form online or have the envelope postmarked by June 3, 2024, according to the administrator. After filing, customers can select how they would like to be paid, whether by electronic check or physical check.

To apply for a claim, people can visit the settlement administrator’s website or download a form, complete and print it out and mail it to the address provided on the form.

The form requires users to submit contact information, such as a home and email address, and to select a payment option.

How much should customers expect?

A $35 million settlement fund will be established. Users who paid Apple out of pocket for repairs or replacements for audio issues for their iPhone 7 or 7 Plus could receive a payment of at least $50 and up to $349. Customers who reported audio issues to the company, but did not pay Apple for out-of-pocket repairs or replacements, will receive payments of up to $125.

When will users get their money?

A judge will hold a final approval hearing, which is scheduled for July 18, 2024, according to the administrator’s site. People who qualify would receive their payments electronically or by check.

The deadline to submit a claim, object or be excluded from the settlement is June 3, 2024.

