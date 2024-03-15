Iowa's puppy mill problem needs attention from Congress through the farm bill

Iowa continues to lead the nation in puppy mill violations, revealing a truth that local law enforcement has long known: the USDA’s ongoing failure to enforce federal law harms animals and burdens local communities.

In 2021, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside animal welfare organizations to remove hundreds of dogs from a USDA-licensed dog breeding operation, where dogs were kept in horrific conditions. USDA inspectors documented a host of federal animal welfare violations over months but didn’t alert local law enforcement until the situation had spiraled out of control. Had the USDA notified local authorities when it first learned the licensee was failing to provide minimum standards of care in violation of federal law, we could have helped hundreds of dogs from unnecessary suffering.

The commercial breeder in this case, Daniel Gingerich, racked up nearly 200 violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act. Those welfare violations, long ignored by the USDA, were used by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to support a criminal case against this licensee. Had local law enforcement not stepped in to press criminal charges, Gingerich would have evaded all accountability.

Nearly 170 Samoyeds were removed from a Worth County property, in Manly, in 2018. County officials executed a search warrant after a monthslong investigation into the conditions at the commercial breeder. The ASPCA called it a "puppy mill," and said as many as eight or nine dogs were found in kennels meant for one dog.

Since then, the USDA has continued to ignore its authority and obligation to ensure humane care at the facilities it licenses. As a result, thousands of animals are suffering and dying, as cruelty flourishes in Iowa and the federal government keeps local law enforcement—and the public—in the dark.

Last year, USDA inspectors documented more than 1,000 violations at licensed dog dealer facilities across the country, with over 200 violations in Iowa alone. These violations included sick and injured dogs who were denied access to veterinary care, dogs overheating in high temperatures, living in enclosures too small or in dangerous disrepair, and dogs without access to clean food or water. Despite witnessing this, the USDA took action against only four dog dealers in 2023.

It’s time for Congress to address this blatant pattern of nonenforcement. Goldie’s Act (H.R. 1788) — named after a golden retriever who died in Gingerich’s puppy mill — will require the USDA to conduct more thorough inspections, impose penalties for violations, and report suspected cruelty to local law enforcement. Goldie’s Act has been endorsed by the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus and nearly 150 independent organizations including law enforcement (such as the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association), animal control, shelters, and rescues — who have come together to urge the House and Senate Agriculture Committees to include the bill’s protections in the upcoming Farm Bill.

U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn of Iowa is championing this bipartisan bill in Congress, and when Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently appeared before the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, I was pleased to see Nunn raise the urgent need to pass Goldie’s Act. We’re grateful to Congressman Nunn for representing the best interests of Iowans, and we urge fellow Iowa politicians who sit on the Agriculture Committees that are responsible for writing the Farm Bill, including Rep. Randy Feenstra and Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, to join him in supporting Goldie’s Act to prevent further animal suffering and protect our communities.

Keith Davis

Keith Davis is sheriff of Wayne County.

