Iowa's Joni Ernst will seek new GOP leadership post in US Senate

Iowa's U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst will run to take on the No. 3 position in Republican Senate leadership next Congress, her office confirmed to the Des Moines Register.

POLITICO reported Monday that Ernst, who is the Republican Policy Committee chair and the fourth-ranking GOP leader, would run to become the Senate Republican Conference chair. It comes amid a larger leadership shakeup as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is set to step down from his position later this year.

Ernst will run against U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who previously announced he would seek the post.

Ernst's office declined to comment for the Register. She told Politico she wants to be part of a "new era" within her party.

“Republicans want to see someone that doesn’t just get told how to vote, but someone that can be an independent thinker and provide a voice to reason and to truth," she said. "… I’m ready to take that on."

